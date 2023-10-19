Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Hog raisers in Nueva Vizcaya suffered a total of P12 million in losses after an outbreak of African swine fever hit the province, an official said Thursday.

The ASF has so far killed at least 1,294 pigs in the province, which is now under a state of calamity due to the outbreak, Christopher Seraspi of the Nueva Vizcaya veterinary office told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

He said local authorities continue to cull pigs affected by the ASF, a highly contagious disease that can be fatal to pigs but does not affect humans.

Forty-five villages in 8 municipalities in Nueva Vizcaya are now battling ASF, Seraspi added.

He said the Nueva Vizcaya government would provide financial assistance to hog raisers: P5,000 would be given for each ASF-hit adult pig and P2,500 per piglet.

Last week, Oriental Mindoro province also declared a state of calamity as it detected its first cases of the hog illness.