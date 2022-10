Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Philippines is wooing more South Korean investors to come to the Philippines.

Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Officer-in-Charge – Deputy Director General for Finance and Administration Aleem Guiapal told a public briefing that they are meeting Korean businessmen at the Philippine-Korea Investment Forum in Seoul.

“We actually hosted more or less close to hundred companies here,” he said.

Aboitiz Infracapital Head of Economic Estates Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, who is joining government officials in Korea, said they hope to make more investors aware of the economic opportunities the Philippines has to offer.

“What we’re expecting here is to generate more awareness. We don’t necessarily expect the investments to come tomorrow, but by presenting, you know the incentives that the government is offering, the high quality of developments that we have, we hope to generate interest and to attract new investors.”

“Those who already have investments in the Philippines, it would be easier to them to make decisions on expanding since they’re already there, but here our target is those who are not in the Philippines yet, and who are thinking about places where to open new factories or relocate from other countries,” he added.