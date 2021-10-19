Home  >  Business

PH tourism prospects brighten as quarantine eased: industry player

Posted at Oct 19 2021 01:56 PM

Things are looking up for the tourism industry, as the National Capital Region eases quarantine travel restrictions and the country vaccinates more people, an industry player said on Tuesday.
