Home > Business PH tourism prospects brighten as quarantine eased: industry player ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 19 2021 01:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Things are looking up for the tourism industry, as the National Capital Region eases quarantine travel restrictions and the country vaccinates more people, an industry player said on Tuesday. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, Market Edge, tourism Read More: tourism Reddoorz quarantine Alert level 3 National Capital Region NCR hotels staycation vacation bed and breakfast hostel DOT /video/news/10/19/21/duterte-picks-dizon-panelo-replacements/business/10/19/21/doe-tight-supply-high-demand-behind-rising-oil-prices/business/10/19/21/one-in-three-uk-music-jobs-wiped-out-by-covid/entertainment/10/19/21/jericho-rosales-helps-build-homes-for-ulysses-survivors/news/10/19/21/deped-urged-to-ensure-help-if-teachers-catch-covid-during-pilot-physical-classes