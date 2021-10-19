Home  >  Business

PH sees fuel price hikes for 8 straight weeks

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2021 11:27 PM

The Philippines has seen 8 straight weeks of fuel price spikes.

Despite this, transport authorities are not keen on granting the request of jeepney groups' for a hike in transport fares. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 19, 2021
