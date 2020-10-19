'No specific industry' to benefit from Duterte's anti-red tape powers: Speaker Velasco
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 19 2020 02:10 PM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, anti-red tape, Lord Allan Velasco, House of Representatives,
- /entertainment/10/19/20/im-tee-me-too-episode-5-recap-teedet-finally-gives-love-another-shot
- /life/10/19/20/watch-mimiyuuuh-rocks-outfits-made-out-of-home-items-in-music-video
- /news/10/19/20/manila-carnapper-arestado-cctv
- /entertainment/10/19/20/watch-piolo-pascual-jasmine-curtis-smith-star-in-new-movie-real-life-fiction
- /overseas/10/19/20/taiwan-says-chinese-diplomats-assaulted-official-in-fiji