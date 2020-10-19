'No specific industry' to benefit from Duterte's anti-red tape powers: Speaker Velasco

No specific industry will be favored over others in granting President Rodrigo Duterte power to fast track the issuance of permits and certifications during national emergencies, Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said Monday.

The House of Representatives on Friday approved on final reading the Anti-Red Tape bill, which Duterte certified as urgent.

"It applies to all businesses…Not a specific industry," Velasco told ANC"s Headstart.

"It just gives the President power to fast track issuance of permits and licenses for businesses who are applying for them," he said.

Under Section 2 of the measure, President Duterte will have authority to suspend requirements for national and local permits, licenses and certifications, and to streamline and expedite the process of issuance.

A separate measure was also approved on final reading at the Senate.

In the interview, Velasco was also asked about his relationship with tycoons Ramon Ang and Enrique Razon.

Ang, 8th richest tycoon according to a Forbes list this year, was Velasco's wedding sponsor. Velasco also revealed that he recently had a "friendly conversation" with Razon, a shipping magnate whose fortune landed him in the 3rd spot in the same list.

Velasco said he is friends with other tycoons, as well.

Asked if these ties are important in the landscape of the House, Velasco said: "Yes, definitely mainly because I would ask their guidance in terms of where we’re going to push the country economically."