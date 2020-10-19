Labor dept seeks 70 pct public transport capacity to ferry more workers

MANILA - Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello on Monday urged government to increase public vehicles' capacity to 70 percent as transportation remains a problem for workers.

Train lines in Metro Manila on Monday increased its passenger capacity to 30 percent after government earlier allowed a one-seat apart policy.

"Sana kung mabigyan ng 70 percent na ridership malaki ang maitutulong sa ating manggagawa," Bello told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(If we can allow 70 percent ridership, it can help our workers a lot.)

"Bagamat binubuksan ng mga negosyante natin ang kanilang mga negosyo, ang problema yung ating workers di makapasok dahil limitado pa rin ang ating transport service. Yun ang dapat isabay."

(Even though businesses have opened, our workers can't go to their jobs because transport services are still limited.)