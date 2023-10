Watch more on iWantTFC

SINGAPORE - Scams, ransomware, misinformation and other malicious cyber activities are threatening public trust in the digital domain, a Singapore national security official warned Monday.

Speaking at the 8th Singapore International Cyber Week at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said . cybersecurity vendors have reported a 13% increase in ransomware incidents worldwide in 2022.

Phishing cases reported to Singapore’s Cyber Security Agency (CSA) have more than doubled from 2021 to 2022 to around 8,500 incidents, he added.

"If public trust in the digital domain is lost, users may be reluctant to carry out digital transactions. Citizens will not be able to reap the benefits of convenience and timesaving from the use of digital services. And the economy will have to forgo the productivity gains, and the growth that comes from new digital services," he said.

He noted that during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore was able to effectively carry out contract tracing using modern digital technologies because there was strong public trust in public institutions, and the digital services provided by these institutions.

"People knew that this was for the common good and trusted that their digital information would be protected and treated responsibly by their governments. Lives were saved as a result. In societies where public trust was lower, contact tracing efforts were not as successful; infections spiked dangerously, overwhelming healthcare facilities; and citizens paid the ultimate price."