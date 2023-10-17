Home  >  Business

Philippine shares recover to close at 6,280

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2023 12:23 AM

Philippine shares bounced back on Tuesday on hopes of diplomatic efforts to prevent a spillover of the war in the Middle East. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 17, 2023
