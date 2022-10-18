Home > Business Marcos says taming inflation is top priority ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 18 2022 11:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to defend the peso from weakening further while using interest rate adjustments to combat inflation. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 18, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bongbong Marcos inflation PH inflation weak peso PH economy /video/news/10/18/22/remulla-rejects-resignation-calls-amid-sons-drug-raps/video/news/10/18/22/pnp-reenacts-lapid-shooting-with-self-confessed-gunman/video/news/10/18/22/man-confesses-to-killing-percy-lapid/entertainment/10/18/22/maricar-reyes-talks-about-darkest-chapter/news/10/18/22/doh-investigating-hfmd-cases-in-batangas