Home  >  Business

Marcos says taming inflation is top priority

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2022 11:31 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to defend the peso from weakening further while using interest rate adjustments to combat inflation. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 18, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Bongbong Marcos   inflation   PH inflation   weak peso   PH economy  