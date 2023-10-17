Watch more on iWantTFC

The government should consider lowering the tariffs on imported meat and other food products to reduce prices, a meat importer said on Tuesday.

Jess Cham, President Emeritus, Meat Importers and Traders Association, said protecting local hog and poultry farmers through high tariffs has not resulted in lower prices for consumers.

Cham said the government should consider keeping tariffs low to prevent price hikes.

"It's a long time coming. It's overdue, they should bite the bullet," Cham said in an interview with ANC.

To help the local industry weather the impact of competition from imports, Cham said the government should consider allocating funds to help local hog and poultry farmers.

A government body tasked to tame inflation has recommended extending the low tariff regime on meat and rice imports amid concerns that inflation has remained elevated.

Local food growers and farmers however oppose this idea saying imports will outcompete locally grown rice, meat and other food products.