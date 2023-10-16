Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippines can become a major logistics hub in the region but it first needs to come up with standardized regulations on the industry, according to logistics firm Airspeed.

Rosemarie Rafael, Airspeed chairperson and president, said that this is part of the reason why logistics is much more expensive in the country compared to other Southeast Asian countries,

"If I have to ship something from Manila to Hong Kong, it's actually cheaper than shipping from Manila to Mindanao," Rafael said in an interview with ANC.

She noted that logistics players currently have to deal with the DOTr when doing air freight, the DTI when doing sea freight, and then the Bureau of Customs, which is under the DOF.

The industry needs a roadmap to lower costs and make the Philippines a logistics hub.

SM Investments Corp raised its stake in Airspeed to 51 percent last year.