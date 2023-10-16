Home > Business Airspeed bats for standardized regulations for PH logistics players ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 17 2023 01:14 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC MANILA - The Philippines can become a major logistics hub in the region but it first needs to come up with standardized regulations on the industry, according to logistics firm Airspeed. Rosemarie Rafael, Airspeed chairperson and president, said that this is part of the reason why logistics is much more expensive in the country compared to other Southeast Asian countries, "If I have to ship something from Manila to Hong Kong, it's actually cheaper than shipping from Manila to Mindanao," Rafael said in an interview with ANC. She noted that logistics players currently have to deal with the DOTr when doing air freight, the DTI when doing sea freight, and then the Bureau of Customs, which is under the DOF. The industry needs a roadmap to lower costs and make the Philippines a logistics hub. SM Investments Corp raised its stake in Airspeed to 51 percent last year. Logistics, local production seen as keys to curbing inflation Marcos Jr suspends 'pass through fees' in national roads Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Airspeed, logistics, SM Investments Corp, shipping, air freight, freight forwarding, warehousing Read More: ANC Top ANC Exclusives ANC promo