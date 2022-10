Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares climbed 1.11 percent or 65.58 points to the 5,970.33 level on Monday but analysts warned investors to remain cautious since not much has changed in terms of market outlook.

"I do think this is a technical bounce, I don’t think anything material has changed in terms of outlook or in terms of the macroeconomy. I think investors should still be a bit cautious since this,” AAA Equities President William Cabangon told ANC.

Some analysts expect the market to remain volatile until the next monetary policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve in early November.

But Cabangon said volatility would end if interest rate hikes and inflation were sorted out.

“Until those things sort themselves out, there will be very little conviction, there will be very little liquidity and those are the things that create volatility in the market,” he said.

Meanwhile, the peso closed at its record weakest level of P59 to $1 for the 4th time in 2 weeks.