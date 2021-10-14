Home  >  Business

PSEi bounces back from 2-day decline

Posted at Oct 15 2021 03:00 AM

The PSE index bounce back from 2 straight days of decline, following the government's decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions in Metro Manila. Michelle Ong reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, October 14, 2021
