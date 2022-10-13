Home > Business PH shares up for 3rd day despite light volume ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 14 2022 12:13 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares rose Thursday while the rest of Asia plunged as investors braced for another reading on Washington’s consumer prices. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 13, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/news/10/14/22/2-week-joint-ph-us-kamandag-exercises-to-end-friday/entertainment/10/14/22/melai-has-char-birthday-greeting-for-husband-jason/video/news/10/14/22/higit-30k-tumawag-sa-crisis-line-sa-kasagsagan-ng-pandemic/video/news/10/14/22/nearly-a-kilo-of-marijuana-seized-from-remulla-son/news/10/13/22/pulis-patay-matapos-pagbabarilin-sa-ilocos-norte