Filipinos visit less but spend more in stores during pandemic: Kantar PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2020 11:22 AM

MANILA - The frequency of shoppers’ trips to stores for fast moving consumer goods was “the lowest” in at least the last 5 years, said Kantar Philippines World Panel Division Business and Retail director Lourdes Deocareza-Lozano.

However, higher spend per trip offsets the less frequent visit to stores, she said.
