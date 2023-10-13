Home > Business How consumers can protect themselves from scams ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 13 2023 01:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC How can consumers best protect themselves against scams? On ANC's "Market Edge," RCBC Chief Risk officer Gabby Tomas shared tips on how customers can save themselves from SMS-based phishing scams. Tomas said the first thing the public should do when they receive a message asking them for money is to think about it first. "The longer they think, the higher the chances that they will detect there is something wrong about it," he explained. Second, consumers should keep themselves updated on prevalent cyber attacks. "If you encounter such, do not be afraid to share," Tomas said. Most importantly of all, customers need a reliable way of contacting their banks "so that they could verify if they get a message, especially if it’s urgent," he said. "They can ask someone from the bank, whether this is a legitimate message," he added. --ANC, 13 October 2023 Cost of data breach in ASEAN, PH reaches all-time high: IBM P155 million lost due to scams from Jan to Aug 2023, says PNP-ACG Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: scams Gabby Tomas onlince scams cyber threats cyber crimes cyber attacks