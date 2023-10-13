How consumers can protect themselves from scams

Watch more on iWantTFC

How can consumers best protect themselves against scams?

On ANC's "Market Edge," RCBC Chief Risk officer Gabby Tomas shared tips on how customers can save themselves from SMS-based phishing scams.

Tomas said the first thing the public should do when they receive a message asking them for money is to think about it first.

"The longer they think, the higher the chances that they will detect there is something wrong about it," he explained.

Second, consumers should keep themselves updated on prevalent cyber attacks.

"If you encounter such, do not be afraid to share," Tomas said.

Most importantly of all, customers need a reliable way of contacting their banks "so that they could verify if they get a message, especially if it’s urgent," he said.

"They can ask someone from the bank, whether this is a legitimate message," he added.

--ANC, 13 October 2023