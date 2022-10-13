Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine peso closed at its weakest level again against the US dollar at P59 on Oct. 13.

Thursday's close is the third time the currency ended trading day at P59 to $1. On Oct. 3 and Oct. 10, the local currency also hit P59 to the greenback.

The peso may further weaken depending on the actions of the US Federal Reserve, which is anchored on the US inflation data, First Metro Securities Equity Research Deputy Head for Retail Royce Aguilar.

Aguilar said the peso hitting P60 against the greenback is possible if inflation remains high in the US.

Higher inflation means the US Federal Reserve will continue aggressively hiking interest rates, which then makes the dollar stronger against all other currencies.

"P60 is possible definitely. We have to see again because it's data-dependent. The Fed is data-dependent. The BSP is data-dependent. It will depend on (US) inflation data," Aguilar said.

Several analysts have agreed that the P60 to $1 is possible but the currency is also poised to gain from the uptick in remittances during the holidays.