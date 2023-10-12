UnionBank says more merchants using digital payments

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Union Bank of the Philippines (Union Bank) on Thursday said it is seeing increased adoption of digital payment systems by merchants.

The bank's corporate product management head, Erika Dizon, said their business banking app for micro, small, and medium enterprises has seen an increase not only in users but also in merchants.

With this, Dizon said they remain committed to helping MSMEs by giving them access to capital.

"MSMEs in the Philippines...still lack access to credit," Dizon said. "So what we're trying to envision now is a supply chain finance product that is actually built on top of blockchain. And what we do for that is we enable SMEs or MSMEs to apply for loans and put it on the chain so that these, the underlying transactions are tokenized."

Unionbank. Handout

"So it's our way of showing that there is trust in the system, there are alternative credit models that we're putting into the supply chain finance, and it's away for us to offer credit facilities for those that are largely unable to get facilities from large institutions," she explained.

--ANC, 12 October 2023