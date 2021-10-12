Home  >  Business

PH shares pull back from rally, fall to 7,107

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 12 2021 11:01 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index pulled back from Monday's rally and tracked other downbeat Asian markets. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 12, 2021
 
