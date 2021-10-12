Home  >  Business

Maliliit na negosyo mahihirapang magbigay ng 13th month pay: ECOP

Posted at Oct 12 2021 08:04 PM

Humihiling ang grupo ng mga negosyante na luwagan ang operating capacity sa ilang negosyo para makabangon ang ekonomiya sa Pasko. Suporta mula sa gobyerno din ang hirit ng mga negosyong mahihirapang magbigay ng mandatong 13th month pay sa mga empleyado. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Martes, 12 Oktubre 2021 

