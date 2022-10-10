Home  >  Business

PH shares fall below 5,900

Posted at Oct 11 2022 12:50 AM

Philippine shares fell in step with their Asian peers as trading volumes remained anemic. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 10, 2022
