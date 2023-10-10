Home  >  Business

Philippines shares close higher at 6,264

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 10 2023 11:19 PM

Philippine shares recovered losses as investors hope the consequences of the Israel-Hamas war will be offset by favorable third quarter earnings. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 10, 2023
