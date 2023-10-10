No more price hikes for RFM food products this year: official

Watch more on iWantTFC

Food manufacturer RFM will not be implementing further price hikes for its products this year, the company's head said on Tuesday.

The company, which makes Royal pasta and Selecta ice cream, among many other food brands, has seen prices of raw materials decrease significantly since late 2022 and early 2023, said RFM president and CEO Joey Concepcion.

''We're prepared for Christmas, we don't want to increase prices," Concepcion said.

He also said the company has secured raw materials up to June next year.

Rising food prices drove inflation to a 14-year high of 8.7 percent in January this year. Inflation then slowed for the next 6 months before rising again in August and September.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's performance rating has gone down due to dissatisfaction over the government's handling of inflation, according to a Pulse Asia survey.