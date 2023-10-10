Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The conflict between Israel and Hamas has the potential to cause oil prices to further spike and send the global economy into recession, an economist from Moody's Analytics said on Tuesday.

As world oil prices surged following Hamas' attack on Israel, Katrina Ell, Director of Economic Research at Moody's Analytics Australia, said one scenario they are considering is that the benchmark Brent crude could breach $100 per barrel in December and stay there until the second half of 2024.

Ell said in an interview with ANC that if oil prices break through the $90 per barrel level for a sustained period, the global economy may succumb to a recession.

She clarified that their baseline assumption is that the conflict doesn't broaden significantly and affect oil supplies. This means that oil prices stay around $90 per barrel or lower.

Many economies are already vulnerable and underperforming right now because of the aggressive interest rate hikes implemented by central banks to tame inflation.

"So if we do see that sustained jump in oil prices then yes a global recession does seem very likely," Ell said.

Oil prices soared more than 4 percent Monday after Hamas' attack on Israel at the weekend, sparking concerns about possible supply shocks from the crude-rich region.

Crude prices however eased on Tuesday as traders assessed the crisis, and after top US Federal Reserve officials suggested the recent spike in US Treasury yields could act as a substitute for further interest rate hikes.

For now, Ell said their baseline assumption is that central banks are likely to keep interest rates steady until the middle of 2024, and that headline inflation across the world will continue on a bumpy downtrend.

- With reports from Agence France-Presse