Amid headwinds, we have to bet on sanity: Metrobank official

MANILA - As the world confronts another geopolitical crisis, an official of one of the Philippines' largest banks said people should still expect a "silver lining" in the economy.

Fernand Antonio Tansingco, Senior Executive Vice President of Metrobank, said that while the Philippine and global economies continue to face headwinds, people should expect resiliency as the world has already gone through previous financial crises and even the pandemic.

"We have to bet on sanity," Tansingco said in an interview with ANC.

He noted that investors who picked up stocks when shares had fallen very low during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic would have seen their investments up 50 percent today.