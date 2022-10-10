Watch more on iWantTFC

SES wants to bring better connectivity and other services to remote areas using medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite systems, its Director for Business Development Networks Rob Marabut said on Monday.

Using MEO, which is nearer to earth compared to geostationary satellites, provides users with faster connectivity and voice services, Marabut told ANC.

"On MEO when the satellites are much closer to the earth, 8,000 km from the earth , the latency is cut down to about 1/4," he said.

"What that means for a user is that you have quicker access to the internet. When you’re using voice capacity on mobile phone, the voice capacity is very, very good...We want to bring cell sites to these unconnected and bring voice, data and internet ," he added.

Using MEO is also cheaper due to economies of scale since it can bring about 1 gigabit of capacity to any site, Marabut said.

SES now has about 70 satellites in its network, he added.

The MEO technology is different from Elon Musk and SpaceX's Starlink technology which uses low-earth orbit satellite system.