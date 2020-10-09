Home  >  Business

Should SMEs be allowed to defer workers' 13th-month pay?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 10 2020 12:03 AM

Criticisms mount against a proposal to allow small and medium enterprises in the Philippines to defer the 13th month pay of their employees. The Senate minority leader even says that option isn't valid in the first place. More from Zen Hernandez. - The World Tonight, ANC, Oct 9, 2020
