PH1 eyes more projects outside Metro Manila

MANILA -- Real estate company PH1 World Developers is looking to acquire more land for its projects outside Metro Manila.

"We’re looking at about 200 hectares of land banking at least for the horizontal housing sector," said the company's president Gigi Alcantara.

"We’re also looking at Visayas and Cebu, and right now in the growth areas in the country, like Cavite, Bulacan, and even Rizal," she added.

PH1 World Developers currently has three existing projects: The Hive Residences, a midrise residential condominium in Taytay; My Enso Lofts, a condominium in Timog Avenue, Quezon City; and Northscapes in San Jose del Monte in Bulacan.

Alcantara said they are working on three more projects: the Modan Lofts Ortigas Hills in Taytay, Rizal; a horizontal development in Trece Martires, Cavite; and another condominium in Pasig.

"We are exploring to even expand into townships," Alcantara said.

Asked if the next year will be better for the Philippine property market, the executive said, "No, there will be still some challenges. Of course, locally, POGOS would still be in a hot button, and of course, the inflation is still very much felt, and then we’re, we haven’t really gotten out of the pandemic."

"But again we are very resilient in terms of our approach in the real estate market, and we are, I think we’re targeting the right market, which is the middle income," she added.

Megawide Construction Corporation on Thursday acquired PH1 World Developers Inc. from Citicore Holdings Investment, Inc. in July.

--ANC, 9 October 2023