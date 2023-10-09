Home > Business LRT-1 eyes opening 5 Cavite extension stations in 2024 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 09 2023 09:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The operator of the LRT-1 said they are looking to open the first 5 stations of the Cavite extension by the fourth quarter of 2024. Juan Alfonso, president and CEO, Light Rail Manila Corp, said he is optimistic that with all the railways being built, traffic will eventually improve in Metro Manila. The biggest problem for railway builders however is still right-of-way, he said. But the private sector and the government are cooperating to smoothen right-of-way issues, he said. DOTr targets completion of LRT-1 Cavite extension by 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, ANC promo Read More: LRT-1 LRMC Light Rail Manila Corp railway Manila Cavite