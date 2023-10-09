LRT-1 eyes opening 5 Cavite extension stations in 2024

Watch more on iWantTFC

The operator of the LRT-1 said they are looking to open the first 5 stations of the Cavite extension by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Juan Alfonso, president and CEO, Light Rail Manila Corp, said he is optimistic that with all the railways being built, traffic will eventually improve in Metro Manila.

The biggest problem for railway builders however is still right-of-way, he said.

But the private sector and the government are cooperating to smoothen right-of-way issues, he said.