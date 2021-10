Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA— Philippine hotels are seeking growth of the domestic market as they slowly try to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview, Loleth So, Vice President of the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association, said they are also looking into growing their regional and international tourism markets, hoping to welcome back Korean, Japanese and Chinese tourists.

Some 15,000 hospitality and tourism workers are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19, she noted, an equivalent of almost 98 percent of workers from 120 member hotels.

Proposals for a "bakuna bubble" in the travel industry are also under discussion, she said.

— ANC, 9 October 2021.