PH shares track other Asian markets as US jobs report looms

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 08 2022 12:41 AM

Philippine shares track other Asian markets lower as investors brace for the release of the all-important jobs report in the US. More from Michelle Ong.—The World Tonight, ANC, Oct. 7, 2022
