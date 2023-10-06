Home  >  Business

2.21-M Filipinos jobless in August, unemployment rate eases to 4.4 pct

Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 07 2023 02:48 AM | Updated as of Oct 07 2023 07:21 AM

The Philippine unemployment rate eases to 4.4 percent in August but job quality remains a concern. The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2023
