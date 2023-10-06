Watch more on iWantTFC

The end of the pandemic has only seen a marginal improvement in the indicators of mental health among workers according to an organization that seeks to promote workplace mental health.

Cat Triviño, co-founder and chief product officer of MindNation, said that while there was a decrease in the number of workers who said they were stressed and anxious, from 55 percent in 2021 to 49 percent today, there are now higher reports of sadness and loneliness.

Also while the percentage of workers who said they were stressed has gone down from 63 percent to 59 percent, there is also an alarming rise in workers who are thinking of self-harm from 7 percent in 2021 to 11 percent today, Triviño said.

Aside from worries about possibly losing their jobs, and inflation eating into their wages, the return to onsite work has also been a source of stress.

"Even the idea of moving back to the office is causing a lot of anxiety and sadness with a lot of our workforce," Triviño said in an interview with ANC.

Women, especially single mothers are especially affected, Triviño said.

Poor mental health has been linked to loss of productivity in workers, she said. Firms that don't take care of their workers' mental health also risk losing these talents.

Companies need to invest in the mental health of their employees so they can be more productive and happy, Trivino said. But apart from this goal of driving productivity, it is also part of the law, she added.

"Teams and organizations must adhere first and foremost to the law that requires workplaces to have mental health policies and programs."

She said this was RA 11036 or the Mental Health Act.

While it may be difficult for workers to talk to their employers about their mental health, Triviño said people should prioritize their mental wellbeing.

🫂National Center for Mental Health Crisis

☏ 1553 (Hotline)

📞 0966-351-4518 (Globe/TM)

📞 0908-639-2672 (Smart/Sun/TNT )