Canon says cameras not competing with smartphones

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Canon cameras are not competing with smartphones as the two gadgets have different target markets, the head of the company's marketing arm in the Philippines said on Friday.

While smartphone cameras keep getting better, people who are into photography are still buying professional cameras, according to Anuj Aggarwal, President and CEO of Canon Marketing Philippines.

"We look at it positively," Aggarwal said about smartphone photography.

He explained that Canon hopes to move photography enthusiasts from smartphones to cameras that can take better photos.

"When it comes to the good quality pictures, the better quality pictures, lifetime quality pictures, still we are there."

He also noted that young people are buying Canon's high-end, and professional cameras.

Despite recent economic headwinds, Aggarwal said the company remains bullish about the Philippines and is even looking to double its revenues in the country within the next 5 years.