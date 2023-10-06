Another oil price cut looms next week

Watch more on iWantTFC

Good news, Kapamilya! Another oil price cut is looming next week, which would be the third such price adjustment in the past couple of weeks.

DOE Assistant Director Rodela Romero said the price cuts include a P2 per liter cut in gasoline, more than P1 per liter price cut for kerosene and a P0.70 per liter cut in diesel prices.

Last Tuesday, oil companies implemented a decrease of P2.00/liter for gasoline and P0.50/liter for kerosene while diesel increased by P0.40/liter.

These price adjustments resulted in a year-to-date net increase of P15.30/liter for gasoline, P13.80/liter diesel and P8.94/liter for kerosene.

