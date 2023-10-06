Home > Business Another oil price cut looms next week ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 06 2023 08:54 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Good news, Kapamilya! Another oil price cut is looming next week, which would be the third such price adjustment in the past couple of weeks. DOE Assistant Director Rodela Romero said the price cuts include a P2 per liter cut in gasoline, more than P1 per liter price cut for kerosene and a P0.70 per liter cut in diesel prices. Last Tuesday, oil companies implemented a decrease of P2.00/liter for gasoline and P0.50/liter for kerosene while diesel increased by P0.40/liter. These price adjustments resulted in a year-to-date net increase of P15.30/liter for gasoline, P13.80/liter diesel and P8.94/liter for kerosene. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber oil price, oil, department of energy, gasoline, diesel, anc promo Read More: oil price oil department of energy gasoline diesel anc promo