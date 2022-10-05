Home  >  Business

PH shares little changed, as inflation accelerates

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2022 12:41 AM

Most Asian markets soared after Wall Street staged a strong rally. Philippine shares, however, were barely changed. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2022
