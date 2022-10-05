Home > Business PH shares little changed, as inflation accelerates ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 06 2022 12:41 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Most Asian markets soared after Wall Street staged a strong rally. Philippine shares, however, were barely changed. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/business/10/06/22/ph-inflation-hits-4-year-high-at-69-pct/entertainment/10/06/22/maja-fianc-rambo-share-sweet-snaps-from-bali-getaway/sports/10/05/22/ex-azkals-coach-cites-reasons-for-deadly-stadium-tragedy-in-indonesia/news/10/05/22/pimentel-seeks-probe-on-pcsos-lotto-games/sports/10/05/22/valdez-glad-to-be-back-in-creamlines-roster-after-bout-with-dengue