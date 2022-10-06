Home  >  Business

Number of jobless Filipinos now at 2.68-M as unemployment rate rises to 5.3 pct in August

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2022 11:53 PM

Inflation and high cost of inputs are pushing more Filipinos out of work.

But new jobs could soon be available, thanks to huge infrastructure projects. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2022
