Home > Business Number of jobless Filipinos now at 2.68-M as unemployment rate rises to 5.3 pct in August ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 06 2022 11:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Inflation and high cost of inputs are pushing more Filipinos out of work. But new jobs could soon be available, thanks to huge infrastructure projects. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight PH economy unemployment rate unemployment labor /video/news/10/06/22/marcos-hinimok-na-magtalaga-na-ng-bagong-doh-chief/video/spotlight/10/06/22/marcos-administration-umutang-ng-panibagong-2-bilyong-dolyar/sports/10/06/22/ancajas-in-for-a-tough-fight-vs-martinez-says-analyst/entertainment/10/06/22/look-sarah-g-stuns-in-photos-signaling-music-comeback/news/10/06/22/guro-natagpuang-patay-suspek-tiklo