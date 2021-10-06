Home  >  Business

PH shares rise for 3rd straight day, break above 7,000

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2021 10:49 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index outperformed its Asian peers as it closes back above the 7,000 level for the first time since July. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2021
