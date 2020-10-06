Home  >  Business

Transport costs hit highest level since November 2018

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2020 09:52 PM

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor Benjamin Diokno expects the country's inflation print to remain benign after it hit a four-month low in September. Rising transport costs, however, are hurting low-income households. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 6, 2020
 
