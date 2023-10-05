Home  >  Business

PH inflation quickens to 6.1 pct in September

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2023 10:48 PM

A spike in food and transportation costs lead to higher Philippine inflation in September.

That’s despite the government’s temporary imposition of a price cap on rice. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2023
