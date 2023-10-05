Home > Business PH inflation quickens to 6.1 pct in September ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 05 2023 10:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A spike in food and transportation costs lead to higher Philippine inflation in September. That’s despite the government’s temporary imposition of a price cap on rice. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight inflation food transportation consumers