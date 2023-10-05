Watch more on iWantTFC

Instead of imposing price caps, the government should make sure that the National Food Authority has sufficient buffer stocks of rice to "smoothen" prices, former Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno said on Thursday.

"Because if the NFA has sufficient buffer stock then we can just flood the market with the domestic rice and not worry about the significant impact of the global price of rice in the market," Magno said in an interview with ANC.

Magno said this would have been a better way to keep rice prices down than forcing retailers to sell at lower prices, which has unintended consequences.

She said buying rice from local farmers would have been enough to build buffer stocks of the grain.

"Kailangan may foresight sila in making sure that we have the quantity."

"Ang problem kasi if walang supply ang NFA then the total consumption in a month will be significantly influenced by the volume of imported rice," she added.

But a more long term solution to rice problems is for the government to strengthen the country's rice industry, Magno said.

She acknowledged that one of the reasons behind rice price increases is the market behavior at the global level, adding that countries are also expecting lower rice production because of climate change.

Magno suggested that the government make the rice sector and the grain itself "more resilient" and ensure that local rice production is stable.

The government, she said, should also provide appropriate infrastructure for farmers.

"It is not just a short-term approach in addressing rice but making sure we have sufficient supply," she said as she welcomed the lifting of the rice price cap.

"Not just rice production but using the tariff as a tool to lower the tariff rate when needed to make sure that we have more accessible rice in the market."

Inflation quickened again in September on the back of food price hikes, particularly rice, despite the price caps imposed during the month.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's approval rating fell, according to Pulse Asia, as Filipinos disapproved of the government's handling of inflation.

— ANC, October 5, 2023