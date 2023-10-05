Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Aseana City developer DM Wenceslao on Thursday said it newest mixed-use development Parqal will add significantly to its leasable space, helping recurring income to beat pre-pandemic levels by next year.

DM Wenceslao president and chief executive officer Delfin Angelo “Buds” C. Wenceslao said Parqal, their flagship development in ASEANA City, will add close to about 70,000 square meters (sqm) of leasable area, bringing their total portfolio to about 230,000 sqm.

"We're pretty confident about the increase in takeup in our commercial properties, actually that’s been one of our strongest leasing years, even counting during pre-pandemic levels," the executive said.

"So we’re confident that our recurring income, which is the bulk of our revenue streams will go back to its, will actually exceed our pre-pandemic levels," he said.

--ANC, 5 October 2023