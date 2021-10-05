Home  >  Business

PH shares climb to 6,981 as PH inflation slows in September

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2021 11:16 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index posted gains for a second straight day as Philippine inflation eases in September. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 5, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  