DOTr confident it can disburse most of 2019, 2020 budget
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 05 2020 10:57 AM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, Arthur Tugade, DOTr, Department of Transportation, DOTr budget, 2021 budget
- /news/10/05/20/dole-supports-full-resumption-of-businesses
- /business/10/05/20/nec-to-buy-swiss-financial-software-firm-avaloq-for-22-billion
- /overseas/10/05/20/experts-raise-questions-about-severity-of-trumps-covid-19
- /news/10/05/20/91-percent-of-filipinos-approve-dutertes-performance-pulse-asia
- /business/10/05/20/presyo-ng-gasolina-tataas-sa-martes