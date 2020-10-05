DOTr confident it can disburse most of 2019, 2020 budget

MANILA - The Department of Transportation will disburse most of its budget from 2019 and 2020 by the end of this year, Sec. Arthur Tugade said Monday, seeking to alleviate doubts on how it will spend next year's allocation.

The department initially sought about P500 billion for 2021, but the Department of Budget and Management approved P143 billion.

Tugade said he "cannot question" doubts raised by senators on how the department can spend the budget it sought for next year when it had billions of funds from this year and last. But the DOTr will be using its allocation for down payment and progress payment of several contracts that have been signed, he said.

"We have full confidence that our actual disbursement by the end of the year will be more than 93 percent," he told ANC's Headstart.

Among these projects are the Metro Manila subway, which Tugade wants partially operational from Valenzuela to North Avenue in Quezon City by December 2021; the LRT-1 extension, which should also be partially operational by early 2022 at the latest; and the rehabilitation of MRT-3.