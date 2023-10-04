Home  >  Business

Philippine shares close lower ahead of September inflation data release

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2023 10:32 PM

Philippine shares returned to negative territory ahead of the release of the September inflation data. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 4, 2023
