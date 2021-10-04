Home  >  Business

PH shares shrug off Evergrande's debt woes, jump to 6,960

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2021 10:50 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index started the week in the green as it remains unfazed by the ongoing debt crisis of China's Evergrande. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 4, 2021
