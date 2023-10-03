Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - After hitting the 2 million household subscribers milestone, Converge ICT founder and CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said he is confident that the market is still blue, and demand is still big.

There are still around 17 million homes that remain untapped for the home broadband market, Uy said. The challenge for the company is to target the right market segments, he added.

The Converge boss said their prepaid and cheaper postpaid plans aim to attract the big base of the D and C1 market.

"We built infrastructure during [the] big demand from the pandemic. We rolled out whole infrastructure ready for this. Now we just select the segment of the market. So we can capture the entire segment of our consumer market," Uy said.

The company is also eyeing to be a net seller of capacity starting next year as its two subsea cable landing systems become operational. Uy said he doesn't see the need to raise additional capital as Converge's cash flow "is very strong."

Uy said he also plans to develop a "technohub" in Pampanga where technology companies can set up shop.