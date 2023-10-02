As diesel prices soar, jeepney drivers pray for P1 fare increase

Watch more on iWantTFC

Jeepney drivers are pinning their hopes on the passage of a P1 provisional fare hike as diesel prices again rose on the first week of October.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board earlier said it will announce this week its decision on the provisional jeepney fare hike.

"Very positive po kami na maibibigay ang provisional increase na P1," Pasang Masda president Robert "Ka Obet" Martin said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

He added that the provisional fare increase could be implemented as early as Friday this week or early next week.

For his part, STOP & GO national president Zaldy Ping Ay said the P1 provisional fare increase is too low considering a Department of Energy report that diesel prices will remain high until December this year.

He said drivers lose an average of P507 daily as a result of the recent pump price increases. The group is seeking a P2 provisional jeepney fare hike.

Jeepney operators are seeking a nationwide provisional fare increase instead of focusing on Metro Manila amid soaring pump prices.

Oil companies implemented Tuesday a P0.40/liter increase in diesel prices while gasoline prices dropped by P2 a liter.

In the interview, Martin criticized the oil price increases, which he said are way higher than the price cuts.

Both transport leaders also rejected a possible transport strike if the petition is not approved.

"Hindi solusyon ang tigil-pasada sa panahon na ito dahil ayaw natin mahirapan ang taumbayan," Martin said, adding strikes should only be done as a last resort.