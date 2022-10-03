Home  >  Business

Maraming tsuper 'di makasingil ng taas-pasahe dahil walang fare matrix

Posted at Oct 03 2022 08:26 PM

Umarangkada na ngayong Lunes ang taas-singil sa pasahe ng mga jeep, bus, taxi at transport network vehicle service. Pero hindi ito mapakinabangan ng marami sa mga driver at operator dahil karamihan sa kanila'y wala pang taripa. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Lunes, 3 Oktubre 2022

