Toby's Sports eyes 'level playing field' with online sellers

Sports equipment retailer Toby's said it is looking to list on the Philippine Stock Exchange as well as expand overseas.

Roberto Claudio, chairman of Toby's Sports said they have already identified three Asian markets where the company may expand into.

Claudio however also lamented that brick-and-mortar retailers are at a disadvantage versus online sellers because of an "unlevel playing field."

He said many online retailers, especially those based in other countries, are not subjected to the same taxes and customs duties that traditional retailers need to comply with.

"There are issues on taxation. There are issues on intellectual property, maraming fake goods ngayon sa market places. There are issues on consumer protection," he said.

Claudio said the government, especially the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Finance, need to look at e-commerce laws so that traditional retailers can compete with foreign merchants using e-commerce sites.